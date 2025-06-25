U.S. Entry Ban for Norwegian Student Allegedly Sparked by JD Vance Meme on Phone Did a JD Vance meme really result in a Norwegian student being denied entry to the U.S.? By Trisha Faulkner Updated June 25 2025, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Mads Mikkelsen was only trying to enter the United States as a tourist when his trip took an unexpected turn. According to TIME, the 21-year-old Norwegian student says border agents searched his phone, found a JD Vance meme, and soon after, denied him entry.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Mads, that silly image — a goofy, absurd piece of internet humor — might have been the reason he was barred from the country. Unsurprisingly, this story quickly went viral, sparking confusion, curiosity, and controversy. What exactly was the meme on this student’s phone? More importantly, was it the reason he was denied entry to the U.S.? Keep reading for the details and to get a look at that meme.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The incident involving the Norwegian student and the JD Vance meme raised concerns over digital device searches at the border.

Per TIME, Mads says that upon arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport, in June 2025, he was pulled aside for additional screening by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. During the process, agents requested access to his phone. Mads claimed that threatened him with five years in prison or a $5,000 fine if he did not give them the password to his phone.

Upon searching his phone, two photos were found. The first was a meme of Vice President Vance. The second was a photo of a wooden pipe he made a few years prior, noting that it was not a recent photo. After discovering the second photo, Mads claimed he was asked “direct questions about drug smuggling, terrorist plots, and right-wing extremism” before being pressured into giving a blood sample. Ultimately, he was denied entry into the U.S. following the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

BS. Claims that Mads Mikkelsen was denied entry because of a JD Vance meme are FALSE.



Mikkelsen was refused entry into the U.S. for his admitted drug use. pic.twitter.com/AbXczQ8tg5 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 24, 2025

Was the Vice President Vance meme actually why he was denied entry into the U.S.?

The U.S. government insists it wasn’t. In a public statement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that “Mads Mikkelsen was not denied entry for any memes or political reasons; it was for his admitted drug use.” The agency labeled viral claims about the meme as false, saying the actual denial was based on immigration standards that include consideration of past substance use.

Article continues below advertisement

Mads didn't deny discussing past drug use during his interview with officials. He, however, maintains that the tone and direction of the conversation shifted dramatically after the meme was found. He believes the meme was a key factor in the decision, even if not the sole reason. Unsurprisingly, media outlets were pretty quick to pick up on the story and run with it only further pushing the idea that the meme was the reason Mads was denied entry to the U.S.

Norwegian tourist, 21, refused entry to U.S. and deported after ICE finds JD Vance meme on phone — Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/CvPRbTO6L0 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 24, 2025