Odell Beckham Jr's Dating History — From Kardashian to Kardashian From Kardashian to Kardashian, Odell has been busy. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 8 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr is often touted for his moves on the gridiron. As a wide receiver for multiple teams, including the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins, Odell is considered a strong player.

But, apparently, he has some moves off the field as well. Over the years, Odell has been romantically linked to some pretty big names in Hollywood. Here's a look at his dating history, and yes — it includes two Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian and Odell were once a rumored item.

One of the earliest relationships Odell was rumored to be in was pretty major. In 2016, TMZ published photos of what appeared to be Odell and Khloe Kardashian cozying up together in public. However, Khloe quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that they weren't in a relationship, explaining, "TWIMC [To Whom It May Concern]: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy.”

Were Odell and Zendaya dating?

Odell was also briefly linked to actor Zendaya after they were spotted courtside at a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden in 2016. However, Page Six clarified that they were just friends.

Rumors of Odell and Amber Rose popped up in the mid-2010s.

Then, from 2015 to 2017, Odell and Amber Rose were linked romantically after being spotted together in public several times. Page Six notes that, among other events, they were seen at Nylon’s Midnight Garden Party at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., in April 2017. However, Odell later clarified that they were never an item.

Odell was linked with model Polyxeni Ferfeli briefly.

In 2017, Odell was again linked with a new woman. This time, it was Greek model Polyxeni Ferfeli. They were seen vacationing together in Cancun, but called it quits in early 2018, per Page Six.

Odell shares a daughter with ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood.

Amid the whirlwind public relationships, Odell actually settled down for a time with a girlfriend with whom he welcomed a baby. Odell and model Lauren Wood welcomed son Zydn Beckham on Feb. 17, 2022. They split sometime in 2023.

Was Odell dating Kim Kardashian?

Perhaps the biggest buzz in Odell's history came from his association with Kim Kardashian, fashion maven, famed business guru, and ex-wife of controversial rapper Kanye West. In 2023, Page Six notes that the two were connected romantically. It generated a significant amount of buzz since it was just two years after Kanye and Kim split.

