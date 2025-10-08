Odell Beckham Jr.'s Net Worth Shows the Success of His Football Career The NFL player was suspended by the league during the 2025 season due to a wellness policy violation. By Diego Peralta Updated Oct. 8 2025, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Having a successful career in the NFL comes with a lot of benefits. High salaries, sponsorship deals, and a luxurious life on the road comes for those capable of taking on the challenge of becoming a successful player. The most difficult aspect of a good life as a professional athlete is staying at the top. In order to enjoy the benefits that come with the job, players must abide by the league's rules.

The 2025 season arrived with a wellness policy suspension for Odell Beckham Jr. The free agent is looking for a way to make an impactful comeback to the field. The suspension could get in the way of Odell's plans. Beyond what is happening on the football field, Odell is a wealthy man thanks to his career. What does Odell's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money generated around the wide receiver's trajectory.

What does Odell Beckham Jr.'s net worth look like?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Odell holds a net worth valued at $40 million. The number was obtained by taking into account every major contract from the wide receiver's trajectory, which includes five teams since his 2014 debut. Every OBJ fan remembers that he played for the Louisiana State University Tigers as a college student. Odell's achievements as a student turned him into an interesting prospect for the New York Giants.

The Giants know how to pay their new recruits. The NFL's official website reports that the athlete was originally signed for four years, with the team offering him $10.4 million with a $5.88 million signing bonus. There are contracts that can change a person's life in an instant. Odell fulfilled his duties with the Giants, and the team reached the playoffs once while he was a part of it.

Football players continue to move on until they can find a new home. After his contract with the Giants was through, Odell was traded to the Browns alongside Olivier Vernon. The Louisiana star knows how to make a statement wherever he goes. During his first year with the Browns, Odell stayed two victories away from a Super Bowl appearance. The Browns were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 playoffs.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s suspension shocked the world.

Being a free agent in professional football is complicated. Athletes wait for someone to recruit them. Odell needed a change after he was waived by the Miami Dolphins. Before he could find a new team, ESPN reports that the athlete failed a PED test while he was a member of the Dolphins. During an episode of The Pivot Podcast, Odell stated, "I stand firm in knowing who I am today. I ain't never cheated anybody but myself. I'm going to stand on that and I'm going to keep it going."

Source: MEGA Odell Beckham Jr, wide receiver for the New York Giants