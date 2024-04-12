Home > News > Human Interest Did O.J. Simpson Have Grandchildren? What to Know About Infamous Footballer Player's Family The infamous football player passed away on April 10, 2024, surrounded by his family — including granchildren. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 12 2024, Published 11:31 a.m. ET Source: X (Twitter)/@TheRealOJ32

Shockingly and suddenly, O.J. Simpson passed away on April 10, 2024. Throughout his career and up until his death, he had earned widespread attention for practically all the wrong reasons. Though he was considered one of the greatest running backs in NFL history during his time with the Buffalo Bills, he became infamous for his highly controversial murder trial which began back in 1994 and ended in early October 1995. His subsequent acquittal remains a hotly debated topic to this day.

The case, viewed by many as the de facto "trial of the century," is still considered highly controversial with opinions over his acquittal consistently shifting and changing over the years. Nevertheless, the conversation has tarnished O.J.'s reputation for nearly 30 years leading up to his death. News of his death has led many to wonder what will become of O.J.'s family. Interestingly enough, this also includes grandchildren who remain anonymous as of this writing.

Source: Getty Images O.J. Simpson and his eldest daughter Arnelle in 2007

O.J. Simpson apparently had grandchildren, but what do we know about them?

O.J.'s passing was revealed via a tweet from his verified X account. The statement, posted by his surviving family, reads: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." Unsurprisingly, responses on the post have been limited.

The revelation of his grandchildren came as a surprise to many. Folks already know that he had five children from different families. During his marriage to Marguerite L. Whitley, O.J. had his first three kids: Arnelle L. in 1968, Jason Lamar in 1970, and Aaren Lashone in 1977. Tragically, Aaren later drowned in 1979. After marrying Nicole Brown in 1985, they had Sydney Brooke in 1985 and Justin Ryan in 1988.

Since O.J.'s acquittal in 1995, his children elected to keep their lives as private as possible. With their father's reputation already irrevocably altered by the case, it's only understandable that his kids would want to distance themselves from the public eye and be subject to the same kind of scrutiny that would follow their father to his grave. In that same vein, not much is known about O.J.'s grandchildren, whose lives have also been kept private.

