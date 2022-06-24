Everything You Need to Know About 'Southern Charm' Newcomer Olivia Flowers

Season 8 of Southern Charm returned on Thursday, June 23, and promos have promised that the latest season will bring a lot of storylines when it comes to love. While it's been teased that viewers will see a breakup between Kathryn Dennis and her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, love appears to be in the air for Southern Charm newcomer Olivia Flowers and longtime star Austen Kroll.

The two made their onscreen debut as a couple in the Season 8 premiere, and we expect to see a lot more from the duo. Here’s everything you need to know about their newfound romance!