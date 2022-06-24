Distractify
Olivia Flowers
Source: Instagram/@oliviabflowers

Olivia Flowers

Everything You Need to Know About 'Southern Charm' Newcomer Olivia Flowers

Jun. 23 2022, Published 10:17 p.m. ET

Season 8 of Southern Charm returned on Thursday, June 23, and promos have promised that the latest season will bring a lot of storylines when it comes to love. While it's been teased that viewers will see a breakup between Kathryn Dennis and her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, love appears to be in the air for Southern Charm newcomer Olivia Flowers and longtime star Austen Kroll.

The two made their onscreen debut as a couple in the Season 8 premiere, and we expect to see a lot more from the duo. Here’s everything you need to know about their newfound romance!

Meet ‘Southern Charm’ newcomer Olivia Flowers.

The 30-year-old reality star has roots in California but spent much of her life in the south split between Dallas, Texas and Charleston. She graduated from Clemson University in 2015 and worked as a model before becoming a photographer and videographer at a Charleston-based media company.

Olivia's debut on Southern Charm won’t be her first time on the small screen. In 2009, she and her brother — Conner Flowers — appeared on MTV’s Teen Cribs and showed off their adolescent oasis in the Big D.

Rumors that Austen and Olivia were a thing surfaced after they seemingly posted the same heart-shaped pizza on their Instagram stories. A series of breadcrumbs on social media led spectators to believe that the two were more than friends. Recently, Austen confirmed their suspicions…

‘Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers are dating! Read on for details.

In a May 2022 interview with UsWeekly, Austen described Olivia as a “lovely, lovely woman.” He added, “I’m just so excited for people to meet her. She truly, in my opinion, brings the charming back to our show.”

Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers
Source: Bravo

Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers

According to Austen, he and his new girlfriend were friends for more than a year before their relationship turned romantic. “I’ve known her now for a year and a half,” he explained.

"You will certainly see where it begins, then how it ends. And it certainly is some ebb and flows as I’m trying to figure it out,” the Southern Charm star said of his relationship with Olivia in Season 8.

Since Austen joined the cast in Season 4, his love life has been at the center of controversy. He found himself in hot water with his ex, Lindsay Hubbard, last year after he formed a connection with his Winter House co-star Ciara Miller.

Austen Kroll and Lindsay Hubbard
Source: Bravo

Austen Kroll and Lindsay Hubbard

Before that, he dated his recently engaged Southern Charm co-star, Madison LeCroy, on and off for two years before the former couple called it quits for good in late 2020. In addition, he also had short-lived relationships with Southern Charm’s Chelsea Meissner and her friend, Victoria Bolyard.

Now, fans are wondering — has the Southern Charm Cassanova finally found the one?

Find out in new episodes of Southern Charm, airing on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

