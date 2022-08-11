What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director

In addition to forming a new identity, Olivia began chasing her acting dreams at age 19. After deferring her enrollment at Bard College, she chose to move to Hollywood and start auditioning. Olivia booked her first acting job in 2003 as Jewel Goldman in Fox’s Skins, followed by a 13-episode arc as Alex Kelly on The O.C. Then, in 2010, she landed her first starring role on House, where she played Thirteen from Seasons 4-8.