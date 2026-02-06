Who Are the Olympics Opening Ceremony 2026 Performers and How to Watch It? From global superstars to Italian legends, the Winter Games are opening with serious star power. By Amy Coleman Published Feb. 6 2026, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: X/@@milanocortina26

The Olympics opening ceremony is always part concert, part art installation, and part emotional roller coaster. It is where the Games decide who they want to be before a single medal is handed out. With the Winter Olympics taking place in Italy, curiosity around the entertainment has been especially loud, because Italy does not do subtle when it comes to culture.

So, who are the 2026 Olympics Opening Ceremony performers? The lineup leans into sweeping vocals, cinematic moments, and unmistakable Italian influence. This is not a quick-hit pop show. It is designed to feel elegant, dramatic, and a little bit goosebump-inducing. Here's what we know.

Who are the Olympics Opening Ceremony 2026 performers?

The Olympics confirmed the performers for the Milano Cortina opening ceremony in January. The lineup is intentionally wide-ranging, blending global pop stardom, classical mastery, and Italian cultural heavyweights. Rather than relying on a single headliner, the ceremony brings together artists and performers whose styles feel wildly different on paper but cohesive in tone. On the global stage, Mariah Carey stands out as the biggest international pop name attached to the ceremony.

Her inclusion adds undeniable star power and familiarity for viewers around the world. She is joined by Lang Lang, whose classical performances have become staples of major international events and ceremonies. Italian music plays a central role throughout the night. Andrea Bocelli brings operatic grandeur, while Laura Pausini represents modern Italian pop with global reach. Classical depth is further layered in with Cecilia Bartoli, who reinforces the focus on artistry and vocal tradition.

Contemporary Italian culture is also front and center. Rapper Ghali adds a modern edge, reflecting Italy’s evolving music scene and younger generation. Beyond music, the ceremony includes major Italian film and television figures, including Sabrina Impacciatore and Pierfrancesco Favino, who help anchor the event’s narrative and storytelling elements. The performers reflect Italy’s cultural range while still delivering moments that feel unmistakably Olympic in scale.

Where to watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony 2026 to catch the full performances.

In the United States, the opening ceremony airs on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock. NBC News reports that viewers can watch live or access replays, making it easy to experience the ceremony without committing to a single viewing window. As far as the games, fans can watch their favorite Olympic events live on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. Or stream on Peacock, the NBC app, the NBC Sports app, and NBCOlympics.com.

What makes the Milano Cortina opening ceremony stand out is restraint. Instead of overwhelming viewers with nonstop spectacle, it leans into atmosphere. Long musical phrases. Intentional pacing. Visual storytelling that lets moments breathe. Italy’s influence is everywhere, but it is not loud for the sake of being loud. The ceremony reflects a country that values art, emotion, and legacy, and the performers were chosen to reinforce that tone rather than distract from it.