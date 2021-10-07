An 'On My Block' Spin-Off Entitled 'Freeridge' Is in the Works for Netflix

The news of the upcoming Netflix production, which is aptly named Freeridge, may temporarily fill the void for those who are already missing On My Block , but what other details are known about the series?

As viewers mourn the conclusion of On My Block after three years, four season s, and an epic two-year time jump in the plot, Netflix has revealed that fans will get to see more from the Freeridge neighborhood with a spin-off series.

Netflix has ordered 'Freeridge,' an 'On My Block' spin-off series — all the details thus far.

Just days before Season 4 of On My Block debuted, Netflix confirmed that a spin-off show called Freeridge was in the works. Like On My Block, Freeridge will take place in the same South Central L.A. neighborhood, and it will follow a group of close friends. Unlike its predecessor, which centered around two male friends and three female friends (once Jasmine Flores became a regular character), Freeridge will feature an all-female crew of teens during their high school years.

Other information about casting and the characters has yet to be shared. Unfortunately for fans of the original series, it does not appear at this time like any of the On My Block personalities will be included in the spin-off. Netflix seemingly confirmed that the original characters would not be part of the new show (which makes sense considering where viewers leave most of them in the series finale).

"...We'll be saying goodbye to Monse, Ruby, Jamal, Cesar, and Jasmine," a Sept. 27 tweet from Netflix read. "We won't be leaving this incredible universe just yet. Thrilled to announce the stories will continue in Freeridge, an On My Block spinoff!" On My Block co-creators Lauren Iungerich, Jeremy Haft, and Eddie Gonzalez will work alongside new additions Jamie Dooner and Jamie Uyeshiro on the new show.

"Some of the greatest comments we've heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented," Jeremy, Jamie, and Eddie said in a statement about the new show, per Deadline. "As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience... Oh, and there may be gnomies."

