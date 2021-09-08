The Most Compelling Theories About Who Killed Tim Kono on 'Only Murders in the Building' Thus Far

Her motive or connection to Tim isn't clear yet, but there have been a few breadcrumbs dropped to indicate that she isn't the nice bassoon player that she makes herself out to be.

Jan's (played by Amy Ryan) main role on the show is currently to be Charles' romantic interest. However, it could be a shocking ending for the show if she is revealed to be the killer.

During her date with Charles, Jan he talked about how she's always felt like a second option in her life. She also opened up about the demise of her past relationship to an unnamed man, which could be Tim.

Jan plays her bassoon out of the window in her apartment each night. The window overlooks the Arconia courtyard, so she could have watched as all of the residents left for the fire drill to sneak in and kill Tim.

Her bassoon playing also could have annoyed Tim, as the podcast trio has already learned that he was quick to anger.