Characters Are Coming Back From the Dead for 'Dexter: New Blood'

When the original Dexter series ended, fans rioted from behind their TV screens. Many were so upset that they took to internet message boards to share their outrage. To be fair, there's plenty about the way Dexter ended to be upset about. But now that the show is getting an official revival with Dexter: New Blood , a limited-event series, fans may get what they wanted all along.

The revival won't undo the death of Deb, Dexter's sister. And it probably won't rewrite history to suddenly bring Dexter's wife Rita back from the grave. But it is slated to bring back some beloved cast members. And as long as it doesn't end with Dexter faking his own death again, most fans should be satisfied.

So, which actors are returning for the Dexter revival?