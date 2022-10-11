Here's Everything We Know About Otto Kilcher's Injury on 'Alaska: The Last Frontier'

The Kilcher family is back at it! On Sunday, Oct. 9, Season 11 of Alaska: The Last Frontier premiered and fans quickly learned that one of the main stars, Otto Kilcher, had been injured during a treacherous snowstorm. His unfortunate injury left uncertainty about how the rest of the season would proceed and how his family would manage the homestead without him.

So, what exactly happened to Otto, and is he OK? Here's everything we know.