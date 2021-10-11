‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ Judges Marc Evan and Terri Hardin Are the Perfect Professionals for the Job

Food Network’s pumpkin-carving extravaganza series Outrageous Pumpkins is off to a thrilling start in its second season. With expert judges in all things pumpkin carving and design, it’s no surprise that this season’s winner is going to be more than deserving of the competition’s $25,000 prize.

Hosted by Alyson Hannigan and judged by Marc Evan and Terri Hardin, Season 2 of Outrageous Pumpkins is already shaping up to be the best competition show Food Network fans will carve out time to view this spooky season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s Season 2 judges and its very familiar host.