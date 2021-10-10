‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ Is Back With “Insane, Eerie, and Outrageous Challenges”

Pumpkin-carving competition Outrageous Pumpkins is back on Food Network, just in time to give us jack-o-lantern inspiration before Halloween… or, at the very least, an inferiority complex about our own carving skills!

How I Met Your Mother actress Alyson Hannigan is back to host Season 2, emceeing four episodes that “take the traditional Halloween pastime to the next level,” as Discovery Inc. boasts in a news release.