A New Map, New Hero, and New Battle Pass Tiers — Everything to Expect from 'Overwatch 2' Season 2

Despite its rocky launch early last month, Overwatch 2 marches on with new heroes and more content to come. One thing that Overwatch 2 players have to celebrate is the game's soon to come Season 2 which will include a whole new list of battle pass tiers and much more new content to keep Overwatch fans busy.

Despite all of this Overwatch 2 continues to march on with its coming season and new content, but now fans are wondering what to expect from Season 2.