People Are Reacting to Pam Bondi’s Thyroid Cancer Update By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 27 2026, 5:07 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It has been quite a year for former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, as she was ousted from her role back in April, at odds with the public over her handling of the Epstein files, and now her health has taken a turn.

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Now, in May 2026, Pam has offered the public an update about her current health struggles. See what she said, and what the information could mean for the future.

Source: MEGA

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Pam Bondi's health update:

Unfortunately, Pam was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after being fired from her role as Attorney General. The 60-year-old is undergoing treatment, which includes surgery that she's currently recovering from. According to Mayo Clinic, "Thyroid cancer is a growth of cells that starts in the thyroid. ... The thyroid produces hormones that regulate heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, and weight." It goes on to say that, thankfully, most thyroid cancer is treatable.

The rumors of Pam's diagnosis were confirmed by former White House Communications Aide Katie Miller, who posted on X, "Pam has been quietly kicking cancer's a-- the last few weeks. Pam has a heart of gold."

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Pam has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks.@PamBondi has a heart of gold 💛 https://t.co/V7GZBk7fsL pic.twitter.com/sTwFLDfGvw — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) May 27, 2026 Source: X / @KatieMiller

What Pam's thyroid cancer diagnosis means.

Now that Pam is settled in her new role as a member of the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), the public is wondering what her thyroid cancer diagnosis will mean for the country. For better or worse — depending on who you ask — Pam's health issues are not expected to affect her position in PCAST.

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In that regard, Vice President JD Vance told USA Today, "Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the President's team, and I'm thrilled for her and for all of us that she's going to remain involved in confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces."

Source: MEGA

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How are people responding to the Pam Bondi's cancer news?

Although President Donald Trump has yet to publicly remark on Pam's diagnosis, he has spoken highly of her in the past. In a Truth Social post announcing Pam's departure from her Attorney General role, Trump referred to her as "a great American patriot and a loyal friend," who did "a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in crime across our country."

As for the public, Katie's aforementioned X post's comments section is the perfect place to get a sense of how the world is feeling about Pam's diagnosis.

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Source: MEGA

Many comments expressed support for the former Attorney General, with messages such as, "Pam, wishing you a quick recovery. God bless you!" Similarly, someone else wrote, "I pray that God bless you, comfort you, and heal you completely."

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However, not everyone is so eager to see Pam recover. One person indicated it could be karma, with, "Sad to hear. But she still covered up for the President and his pedo pals! Maybe it's God sending a message." Someone else echoed that sentiment with, "Wow, I guess God is real. Cancer for the key individual covering up s-x crimes of minors is justice!"

Source: MEGA