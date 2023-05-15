Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Meet Parker McCollum's Wife, Hallie Ray Light For country music fans, they're left wondering who exactly the artist is singing about in each heartfelt serenade. Who is Parker McCollumn's wife, Hallie Ray? By Anya Binx May 15 2023, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Celebrity relationships and marriages are often the subjects of public scrutiny. Tabloids love to dig into the details of relationships, and fans are eager to pry into every single aspect of what goes on behind the scenes. Unlike other celebrities, country music singer Parker McCollum has been fairly open about his relationship with his wife, Hallie Ray Light.

Country music is full of songs about relationships. It's fairly common for your local country radio station will play a ballad about a small-town, beer-drinkin' country girl. Parker, for one, literally has a song about his spouse, aptly titled "Hallie Ray Light." So, who is Hallie Ray Light? What do we know about her relationship with Parker? Do they have any kids? We break it down.

Who is Parker McCollum's wife?

Hallie Ray Light was born on Feb. 26, 1997. She is a businesswoman and entrepreneur who founded her own fashion brand, KiKH. The couple initially started dating in 2019.

She and Parker announced their engagement in 2021 and later married in 2023, but their fateful wedding wasn't always a guarantee. "We actually broke up at the end of [2020] for some goofy reason. I don't even remember what the reason was. We were still broken up and we were trying to work things out," Parker admitted to People. He then went on to say, "There was no backup plan and no hesitation" when it came time to propose to Hallie Ray.

Parker opened up more about their relationship on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music. "We’ve been as good as we’ve been, there is no comedown," he said.

Do Hallie and Parker have any kids?

After getting more of an inside look at Hallie and Parker's relationship, the internet is incredibly curious about what their family plans may be. As of now, they have no children. Hallie has noted that she's a mother to one puppy named Ruger who frequently appears on her Instagram.

Children may be in the couple's future, though. Parker said that fatherhood has been “knocking on my door really loud." Per 100.3 The Wolf, he added, “I’ll look in the back seat and I’m like, ‘This is going to be a damn car seat back there if you’re not careful." The rising country music star has commented that he's thought about what traveling with children would be like.