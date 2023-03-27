The Judges on the Apple TV's Singing Competition 'My Kind of Country' Are True Trailblazers

The newest reality singing competition series to hit Apple TV Plus is looking for America’s next big thing. Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, the show was filmed in Nashville, Tenn., where country music stars are born.

But who are the judges on the show? Here is everything we know about the My Kind of Country mentors.

Jimmie Allen

Chart-topping country music singer Jimmie Allen is a pretty big deal, but he comes from humble beginnings. Born in Milton, Del., Jimmie moved to Nashville at age 20. Jimmie previously revealed that he slept in his car and worked three jobs while he pursued his dream of being a musician. Not long after relocating, he auditioned for Season 10 of American Idol, where he got his big break. He was eliminated ahead of the live rounds. But the series was the beginning of his years-long music career.

In 2018, his platinum-selling debut single, “Best Shot,” catapulted him into the spotlight. Jimmie’s second studio album, Bettie James, featured collaborations with artists like Noah Cyrus and Brad Paisley. A year after its release, Jimmie became the second-ever Black artist to win Best New Artist at the CMA Awards in 2021. That same year, he competed in Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

Mickey Guyton

If My Kind of Country mentor Mickey Guyton looks familiar, it’s because she is. In 2022, Mickey sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI.

A true southerner at heart, Mickey grew up in Texas. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in country music after high school. Much like her co-star, Jimmie, Mickey also auditioned for American Idol but was cut before the live rounds. Mickey later moved to Nashville in 2011. She dropped her EP, Unbreakable, in 2014, and her single, "Better Than You Left Me,” the following year. In 2020, Mickey saw viral success after the release of her single “Black Like Me.”

Orville Peck

Orville Peck is a self-described man of mystery, as he’s never shown his face in public. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, he got his start in music early on. From guitar and keyboard to theater and ballet, the My Kind of Country star was no stranger to the spotlight. In 2019, he made his industry debut with his self-produced studio album Pony. The following year, his EP — Show Pony — was released and peaked at No. 8 on the charts in the U.K.