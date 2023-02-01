This Former 'Bad Girls Club' Star Had a Pretty Scary Encounter With a Parking Lot Karen
Yeah, fornication is cool and all. But have you ever seen a Karen get exposed on social media? The feeling is top-tier. If you want to try it for yourself, check out this TikTok posted by Rap Sh!t actress Jonica Booth.
The entertainer first rose to fame following her television debut on Bad Girls Club. But this time, another bad girl is under fire for her outlandish behavior. Apparently, a woman tried to open Jonica's car door during an altercation in a recently posted video. Read on for details on the parking lot Karen who's under fire on TikTok!
A parking lot Karen tried to open Jonica Booth’s car door during an altercation.
Jonica was in a parking lot when she was accosted by another driver. Following the altercation, Jonica posted her encounter in a video that has more than 1.7 million likes as of this writing.
The video starts with the woman demanding that Jonica quit filming “without her consent.” Jonica expressed that she was fearful after the woman banged on her window and attempted to open her car door (more than once). The woman then asserted that she was the one who was scared.
Apparently, the entire mess began after Jonica took a parking spot that the woman felt she was entitled to. Despite being the aggressor in the situation, the woman then threatened to call security. Upon the guard’s arrival, he informed her that there is no law against stealing parking spaces.
She then insisted that the drama could have been avoided if Jonica had just “been the bigger person.” But Jonica and several other users felt differently. In the caption of the now-viral video, Jonica further detailed her experience.
“My doors being locked might have saved my life,” she wrote. “If somebody would have seen us fighting, who would have looked like the aggressor? No one would have known she opened the door. I asked her, ‘What was you tryna do? If my door had opened what was going to happen?’”
Jonica confirmed that the woman did, in fact, call the police before she drove off the scene. Although she *instructed* the former BGC star to sit and wait for the authorities to arrive, she did none of the such. “I got my groceries and left,” Jonica ended the post.
If the Karen in this video looks familiar, there's a chance you may have seen her before. Meet Karen… *ahem* we mean Kacie Ellegood.
Who is Kacie Ellegood? She deleted her social media.
They say that any publicity is good publicity, but this isn’t true for Kacie, who found herself in hot water after Jonica’s video went viral. Since then, Kacie has deleted all of her social media, including TikTok.
But a quick google search reveals that the 24-year-old is an actress. Her IMDb profile reveals that the L.A.-based entertainer has appeared in a couple of short films in the past.
However, given her recent behavior on camera, it’s likely that her acting career will be put on hold.