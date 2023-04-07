Home > Entertainment > Music Source: First Dates S Club 7 Member Paul Cattermole Has Passed Away at Age 46 — What We Know So Far By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 7 2023, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

On April 7, 2023, it was reported that Paul Cattermole, a member of the English pop group S Club 7, passed away. As a part of S Club 7, Paul and his fellow bandmates rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s. They became known for hit singles like "Never Had a Dream Come True" in 2000, which found its way to the US Billboard Hot 100 throughout its release. The group would disband in 2003 but would reunite again between 2014 and 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

The original members of S Club 7 had already announced a reunion tour back in February 2023 to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The tour was initially scheduled to begin in October of this year and Paul was even part of the initial announcement. Recent news of his death, however, has already impacted the group deeply, leaving the future of the reunion tour uncertain. What was Paul Cattermole's cause of death?

Article continues below advertisement

What was Paul Cattermole's cause of death? The S Club 7 member has passed away at 46.

Paul Cattermole was one of the original members of S Club 7, having joined after a series of auditions in 1999. The band achieved great success and popularity in the United Kingdom. He would be the first to leave the band in 2002 to reunite with his nu metal band from school before they split again in 2003. However, he would often reunite with his S Club 7 bandmates in subsequent reunion tours. He was slated to appear as part of the 25th anniversary in 2023 before news of his death broke.

In a statement from his family reported by The Guardian, Paul was found at his home in Dorset on Thursday, April 6. He was pronounced dead later that same day. As of this writing, no cause of death his been reported.

Article continues below advertisement

His S Club 7 bandmates have already paid tribute in a statement posted to their social media channels. The band writes: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that your respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."