'Kaleidoscope' Star Paz Vega Has Been Married to Her Hubby for Over Two Decades

From creator Eric Garcia and executive producer Russell Fine, Kaleidoscope follows the story of a leading thief and his crew as they "attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars" over the course of 25 years.

The series stars a number of big names, including Paz Vega (Sex and Lucia). The actress has sparked some interest among Kaleidoscope fans, specifically in relation to her personal life. Let's delve into Paz Vega's love life. Who is her husband?