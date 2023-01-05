'Kaleidoscope' Fans Have Formulated Theories About Hannah's Baby Daddy
Spoiler alert! This article contains major plot points for Kaleidoscope on Netflix.
As far as gimmicky Netflix offerings go, the streaming service starts out the new year with one of its most ambitious concepts yet in the form of Kaleidoscope. The eight-episode miniseries follows a group of thieves led by mastermind Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito) and their attempt to pull off an enormous heist with a payday of over $7 billion.
As an intriguing selling point, the episodes can be watched in almost any order and can affect the way a viewer understands the narrative. The heist is the focal point of the series and audiences are always advised to save it for last, but the episodes before the heist are basically free game. They can also take place anywhere from 24 years before the heist to six months after the fact.
Yet for all the twists that the series takes, the truth behind the father of Hannah's baby remains a mystery.
Who is Hannah's baby's father in 'Kaleidoscope'? Fans have their theories.
Of the many players active within the heist, Hannah Kim (Tati Gabrielle) is perhaps one of the most cunning. Though initially presented as the head of security at SLS — the security firm guarding the $7 billion vault — she is also revealed to be Leo's daughter. She even shows a vested interest in the heist and wants in on the gig as a player with key insider information.
But as if trying to pull off one of the greatest heists in history wasn't enough stress, a baby comes into the mix.
In the weeks leading up to the heist, Hannah discovers that she is pregnant with a child. It's this shocking news that leads Hannah to stake a claim on the heist. Several months after the job is completed, she has successfully given birth and introduces Leo to his granddaughter, Lily.
While the show makes attempts to tie up as many loose ends as possible by the time the heist is over, the identity of Hannah's baby daddy is never actually addressed. However, fans have formulated theories.
In a recent Reddit thread, one fan posited that the father could be FBI agent Samuel Toby (Bubba Weiler). According to this theory, Samuel is noticeably dodgy about putting himself in danger. After the death of his partner, Nazan Abbasi (Niousha Noor), he is also seen packing a stuffed animal, something that he might offer a child upon seeing them.
Another person posited that the father was the son of Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell), though another person rebutted that he was far too young.
One other viewer even theorized that the father could be Roger himself, citing the fact that in one episode, Hannah had an affair with someone at work who is never actually revealed. Of course, many of these are just working theories that are very open to debate. The truth is that there's no clear answer as to who Hannah's baby daddy could be.
If you want to judge for yourself, Kaleidoscope is now streaming on Netflix.