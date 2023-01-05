The Ending of 'Kaleidoscope' Reveals the Bonds Were Taken by Someone Unexpected

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Netflix's Kaleidoscope.

Netflix's new heist series Kaleidoscope is designed to be watched in a variety of different orders, but that has left some confused about what actually happens at the end of its non-linear story. The series follows Ray Vernon, an expert thief who brings together an all-star crew to pull off the theft of billions of dollars of unmarked bearer bonds.

At the end of the show, though, some viewers didn't actually understand who made off with the bonds.