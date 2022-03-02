Peabo Is Still Annoying Oscar Proud in 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'

In Episode 3 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, another familiar face makes his first reboot appearance. Little Peabo (Cree Summer) isn't far from Oscar Proud's (Tommy Davidson) side as Oscar coaches Penny's school basketball team. Peabo was a recurring character in the original series. He would always tell Oscar not to do things that would get Oscar in trouble.

Then Oscar would do the thing, get in trouble, and Peabo would say, "I told you Mr. Proud." Thus, their running gag was born.