The "Peaches" Song Is a Hilarious Ballad in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' [SPOILERS] By Michelle Stein Apr. 6 2023, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. On April 5, 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie hit theaters everywhere. The highly-anticipated animated film from Illumination stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Keegan Michael-Key as Toad, and more. And it didn't take long for movie-goers to hone in on a particularly epic scene.

Let's take a closer look at the fan-favorite "Peaches" song in the new Mario movie. Because we can guarantee folks will be humming it for months to come.

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

The "Peaches" song in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is definitely a highlight.

For starters, it's important to briefly touch upon the plot of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film starts out with Mario and Luigi starting a plumbing business in Brooklyn — but then they accidentally find themselves in a completely different world. Mario ends up in Mushroom Kingdom, where he befriends Toad and Princess Peach. Unfortunately, Luigi wound up in The Badlands and was imprisoned by the evil Bowser.

Bowser had a plan to use the Super Star in order to win the affections of Peach, marry her, and rule the world together. And it's when he privately expresses his love for her in the form of a piano ballad that one of the best parts of the film goes down. In the main storyline, Bowser sings in part, "Peach, understand I'm gonna love ya 'til the very end," before breaking into the chorus. Which is just the word "peaches" on repeat with images of Princess Peach floating around him each time he says her name.

The unexpectedly hilarious ear worm would have been amazing by itself — but another verse appeared in a post-credits scene, making it somehow funnier the second time. Bowser sings: "Mario, Luigi, and Donkey Kong, too / A thousand troops of Koopas couldn't keep me from you / Because I love you, Peaches, Peaches."

TikTok is already obsessed with the "Peaches" song.

Unsurprisingly, many people who have witnessed the "Peaches" song in the new Mario movie for themselves have taken to TikTok with reactions. One TikTok user declared, "Me walking to school," with a clip of a guy walking with headphones in and "Peaches, Peaches, Peaches-Peaches-Peaches" belting.

Another person shared his live reaction to Bowser's power ballad.

Someone else created a TikTok video from the perspective of the movie director coaching Jack Black on the "Peaches" song. "Jack, your character is an evil turtle in a kids movie, don't worry about the song too much." The scene then cuts to "Jack" in the recording studio jamming on a piano that's on fire while the "Peaches" song plays.

The "Peaches" song was produced (and sung) by Jack Black.

The "Peaches" song was produced by Jack, directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker. "As we were trying to get the point across of Bowser's feelings for Peach, it seemed more fun, funny and sweet if we had him sing a song about it," Aaron explained in press notes, per Insider.