Owner Gets Perfect Revenge on People They Caught Eating Pizza on Their Car This person had the perfect clapback for random people who decided to eat pizza on their car unsolicited. Check out the quick story here. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Sep. 26 2023, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

When you're dealing with complete strangers, the bare minimum you can expect from them is to at least respect your personal space and not intrude on things that clearly don't belong to them. But when you have an indirect confrontation with folks who seemingly can't be bothered to offer that common courtesy, you at least want to have a clapback ready.

Fortunately, Jay Garcia on TikTok (@jaygarcia118) knew exactly how to deal with folks like that. When he saw a couple of strangers eating pizza right on top of his car, he had the perfect response ready. Check out the full story.

This car owner gets the perfect revenge on people who were eating pizza on top of their car.

In a short but sweet TikTok posted on Sept. 22, 2023, Jay spotted a man and a woman from afar who were eating pizza. The only problem? They were using his car as an impromptu table.

I don't even know where to begin with something like this. First of all, these two people used a random stranger's car for their food, which sounds bizarrely impolite on its own. They even went so far as to put their full-sized pizza box on top of the hood of the car.

Even if they didn't think that the owner would be nearby, who would ever think to do that with someone else's property? Fortunately, the owner was nearby and had a simple but effective response ready for these two.

Capturing the whole thing for TikTok, Jay recorded the two of them eating for a brief moment before turning on the car alarm. The two of them immediately jumped and took their food off of the car before walking off as if nothing happened.

Many viewers believe that toward the end of the video, the woman involved spotted that she was being recorded by Jay. She may have even had the audacity to flip him off as if she hadn't just participated in one of the rudest things imaginable.

Unsurprisingly, folks in the comments sided with Jay over the debacle. Many were equally as incredulous that anyone would think to do what they'd done.

"The thought of doing something like that to someone's car would never enter my brain," one person boasted. Another person claimed that they "would've chased her" after being flipped off as if they were the bad guy in this scenario.

There are plenty of options for someone to use when trying to eat takeout pizza in public. You could find a bench or a park, take it home if you live close enough, or even use a stoop and move for a quick second if someone tries to go through.