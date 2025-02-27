Mummy Pig From 'Peppa Pig' Is "A Little Overwhelmed" About Having Another Baby 'Peppa Pig' premiered in 2004 with the family of four front and center. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 27 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@goodmorningbritain

For some, it's unclear which came first — the pink pig or the blue heeler. But, despite Bluey's popularity in recent years, Peppa Pig has been around since 2004, well before the Australian animated series came along. And, perhaps in an effort to keep up with the sometimes serialized episodes of the ever popular Bluey, Mummy Pig from Peppa Pig has announced that she is pregnant.

She appeared in animated form on a video call with Good Morning Britain to share the news, and the show then shared the call on TikTok. What followed was a flurry of comments about Peppa still being a preschool-aged child after more than 20 years on television. But having Mummy Pig be pregnant and welcoming a new baby could breathe new life into the series.

Source: Nickelodeon

'Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig is pregnant.

During a video call on Good Morning Britain, Mummy Pig announces that she is pregnant, and even shares her growing belly, in a breaking-the-fourth-wall moment. Does this mean Peppa Pig has been a reality show all along? No, probably not. But Peppa does make a cameo to try and figure out what Mummy Pig is doing in an interview on the morning show.

"I'm due in the summer and we're all so excited," Mummy Pig says. She then holds up a sonogram of the piglet nestled in her womb. When host Richard Arnold asks how she is feeling, Mummy Pig replies, "Oh thrilled. A little overwhelmed at the thought of having three children under five running around, but mostly just completely delighted."

Peppa Pig premiered in the U.K. in 2004 and eventually gained worldwide exposure and success. The show follows Peppa, her younger brother George, and their parents, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Each five minute episode (give or take a few longer specials) follows a new adventure for Peppa, either with her family or with friends.

Following its success in the United States, parents shared videos all over social media of their toddlers or preschool-aged children taking on British accents because of their love of Peppa Pig. For some, that has shifted to an Australian accent for Bluey, but Peppa Pig remains on television in multiple countries, and it has seen continued success since its inception.

Source: Nickelodeon

'Peppa Pig' fans have thoughts on Mummy Pig having another baby.

After Good Morning Britain shared the "call" with Mummy Pig featuring her pregnancy announcement, users commented to share their thoughts on the family expecting a new member. "My daughter came running to me in the kitchen in the morning [and] said Peppa Pig's mummy is on the news and she's pregnant," one user commented. "I thought she was joking."