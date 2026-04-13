What Are Péter Magyar's Political Views? Péter Magyar's politics are secondary to those of the man he was running against. By Joseph Allen Published April 13 2026, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The news that Viktor Orbán lost after 16 years as the leader of Hungary led to major headlines across the world. Orbán was widely known for his alliances with the Trump administration, and for his far-right views and the way he degraded American democracy.

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Péter Magyar is the man who unseated him, and following the news of his victory, many wanted to better understand who Magyar is and what his views on politics are. Here's what we know.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

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What are Péter Magyar's political views?

Magyar actually comes from the same political party (Fidesz) as Orbán, and his transformation into one of Orbán's fiercest opponents was swift. When news broke in 2024 that the president of Hungary had pardoned a former official convicted of helping cover up the abuse of boys at a children’s home, Magyar split with Fidesz because he no longer believed the party to be upholding the Christian values it ostensibly espoused.

It's fair to say, then, that Magyar is not a progressive. What he was, though, was opposed to the corruption and economic devastation that had rocked the country under Orbán. Magyar was quite careful throughout his campaign not to alienate voters on the left or right who might have been fed up with Orbán, and instead avoided issues like LGBTQ+ rights or even the war in Ukraine, which Orbán tried to weaponize.

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In his victory speech, though, Magyar emphasized the importance of accountability, and his core message was clearly about cleaning up the corruption in Hungary and building a better, more democratic government. "In the history of democratic Hungary, this many people have never ‌voted before, ​and no ‌single party has ⁠ever received ⁠such a strong mandate ‌as ​Tisza," he said in the speech. Now, he'll have to work to hold together the broad, diverse coalition he's built.

Péter Magyar is set to become the next Prime Minister of Hungary.



He defeats incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has close political ties with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/zYe1HbXBWz — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 12, 2026 Source: x/@PopBase

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What is Peter Magyar's religion?

As you might expect, given the conservative values he espouses, Magyar has frequently described himself as religious. For the most part, though, he has kept his campaign focused on the domestic politics of Hungary and has avoided the social issues that Orbán might try to weaponize against him. His support for Fidesz suggests, however, that he believes in what traditionally is known as "family values."

What's less clear, though, is whether that's going to influence how Magyar plans to govern the country. His core beliefs appear to be in building a country that can reflect its populace, and avoid the corruption and tilted politics that Orbán built up during his 16 years in power. Because Orbán was such a divisive figure in the country, though, votes for Magyar represented many different things.