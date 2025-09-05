Peter Thiel's Religion Is in Question After Billionaire's Zealous Focus on the Antichrist "I think there are real questions about whether or not there even is a coherent ideology." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 5 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Hoover Institution

Billionaires are an elite group of ultra-earners who have an extraordinary amount of influence in politics around the world. Included in that group: tech mogul Peter Thiel, founder of Palantir, perhaps best known for co-founding PayPal along with billionaire colleague Elon Musk.

Over the years, his involvement in politics has gone ever more public, as have his views on the Antichrist, among other topics. But what religion does Thiel belong to? Here's what we know about his religious beliefs, as well as his dedication to the story of the Antichrist.

What is Peter Thiel's religion?

Thiel is a man of beliefs, but do they come from a particular religion? It's hard to say. Thiel is not shy about sharing his beliefs and has said in the past that he was Christian, but it's hard to pinpoint exactly what that means. According to a Politico deep dive into his overall ideology, Thiel appears to cobble together an incohesive collection of beliefs with some similarities but no unifying characteristic.

Thiel's beliefs, the outlet notes, seem to combine a religious type of fervor with a political ideology that mirrors Libertarianism and Christian Nationalism. But also not. Bloomberg reporter Max Chafkin, who has written a book on Thiel called The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley’s Pursuit of Power, explained to the outlet that Thiel's beliefs remain largely a mystery because of their contradictions and variability.

The author told Politico, "I think there are real questions about whether or not there even is a coherent ideology. It could just be a collection of random contrarian impulses." He mused, "Thiel has said that he is Christian. His parents were evangelical, and he has at times talked about his Christian faith, but he hasn’t really ever explained the nature of his Christian faith."

Hints about what he believes can be seen in who he supports on the political stage. Including, in the past, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, among others.

Peter Thiel released a four-part series exploring the concept of the Antichrist.

Yet one of Thiel's most open focuses is the mythology of the Antichrist, whom he seems to feel is a real and impending figure in the world's future. He has gone so far as to organize a four-part lecture on his take of the beliefs and politics of the Antichrist, with the lectures being hosted in San Francisco, per Luma. In the past, he has spoken about his beliefs surrounding the mythology of the Antichrist.

He told the Hoover Institution that if his “speculative thesis is that if the Antichrist were to come to power, it would be by talking about Armageddon all the time. The slogan of the Antichrist is peace and safety, which is nothing wrong with peace and safety. But you have to sort of imagine that it resonates very differently in a world where the stakes are so absolute, where the stakes are so extreme, where the alternative to peace and safety is Armageddon and the destruction of all things."

According to the billionaire, the Antichrist appears in a "post-Christian world," and he ties the arrival of the Antichrist to a totalitarian system fueled by technology and an apocalyptic breakdown. He explained, "It's like the Antichrist just gives these hypnotic speeches where nobody can remember a word and then sort of just swindles people's souls out of them and they submit to this totalitarian state or something like this."

