The Sporting World Has Lost Another MVP as Former South Carolina Quarterback Phil Petty Dies at 43

Its players are committed in a way that is unparalleled in sports. They often break their bodies and minds in order to spend those precious hours on the field pushing themselves to an almost spiritual limit. Recently the world of sports lost a player who never made it to the NFL, but whose love for the game persevered in other ways. Former University of South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty passed away at the age of 43. Here's what we know about his cause of death and the life he left behind.