The Property Brothers Have Pretty Inspirational Parents — Meet Jim and Joanne

The Property Brothers Have Pretty Inspirational Parents — Meet Jim and JoanneBy Leila Kozma
Dec. 29 2021, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
It's been a busy few months for Jonathan and Drew Scott, the stars of Property Brothers: Forever Home, Celebrity IOU, and Property Brothers at Home.
Jonathan and his wife of three years, Linda Phan, announced on Instagram on Dec. 21, 2021, that they are expecting their first baby. Meanwhile, Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel just purchased their dream home. In other words, the Scott family had a lot to toast to during the holiday season. What's there to know about the Property Brothers' parents?
Did the Property Brothers pick up their skills from their parents?
Jonathan and Drew Scott were born on April 28, 1978, in Vancouver, Canada. As any die-hard Property Brothers fan would tell you, they have an older brother, JD, who also works in showbiz. In the past, JD hosted HGTV Insider, DIY Insider, and others.
But their parents, Jim and Joanne, are not averse to helping out the famous twins either. According to House Beautiful, they all previously joined forces in 2019 to create the perfect home for older people in Las Vegas.
Turns out, brainstorming a home reconstruction plan is far from the only means whereby Jim and Joanne helped Jonathan, Drew, and JD. As a Q&A style post on The Scott Brothers website reveals, the couple raised their sons to be financially savvy, entrepreneurial, and gritty.
Take, for instance, an anecdote Jim recollected in the post. A Shotokan karate instructor, he told his sons they can only join if they promise to stick around. And they did. All three earned black belts and became instructors.
"I was an instructor in Shotokan karate. When the boys were 8, they wanted to join. I said if they started, they could not quit. They watched a number of classes and decided they wanted to join," Jim said. "Their older brother Daniel (JD) was 10 and he had joined at 8. Over the next 10 years, all three boys earned black belts and became instructors at the dojo."
But Joanne came up with quite a few tricks to encourage the boys to think about how they would like to achieve success as well.
"I always tried to encourage my boys' interests and dreams. A good way to start is by helping your kids put their ideas down on lined paper. At the top, mark it as current project or future project," Joanne said. "Have them add the current date and the working title of the project. Then below that, make separate columns for pros and cons."
"Pin the ideas on a corkboard so they can easily be added to. Let your kids carry on from there," she added. "Writing plans on paper makes them more real and attainable."
The Property Brothers' parents celebrated their 55th anniversary in 2021.
For their 55th anniversary, Jim and Joanne set out on a trip to Jim's home country, Scotland. Jonathan, Drew, JD, and their significant others were all in attendance. Eager to celebrate in style, they picked the St Kentigern's Church in Lanark, Scotland. As a tale has it, the church is the place where William Wallace married Marion Braidfute. Talk about uber-cool.
New episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV.