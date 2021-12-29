The Property Brothers Have Pretty Inspirational Parents — Meet Jim and Joanne

It's been a busy few months for Jonathan and Drew Scott, the stars of Property Brothers: Forever Home, Celebrity IOU, and Property Brothers at Home.

Jonathan and his wife of three years, Linda Phan, announced on Instagram on Dec. 21, 2021, that they are expecting their first baby. Meanwhile, Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel just purchased their dream home. In other words, the Scott family had a lot to toast to during the holiday season. What's there to know about the Property Brothers' parents?