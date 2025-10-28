Prunella Scales Was The Proud Mother of Two Sons and One Stepdaughter — Details The actor was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire over the course of her trajectory. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 28 2025, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Tragedy strikes the world of entertainment once again. Prunella Scales, the actor who got famous thanks to her role as Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, is gone. The performer spent her life working on her craft, using her Old Vic Theatre School education and her natural charisma to shine on the screen. It can be complicated for some artists to transition from the stage to the screen. That wasn't a problem for Prunella, who was acclaimed in both theatre and television alike.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Prunella have any children? Here's everything we know about the actor's family, the cause behind her passing, and the impact of the legacy she leaves in television history.

How many kids did Prunella Scales have?

A report from The Guardian states that Prunella had two children of her own. The actor had two sons with her husband, Timothy West. The couple raised their children while working in the entertainment industry. Prunella's family goes beyond what she established with her husband. The acclaimed entertainer also had a stepdaughter due to Timothy's previous marriage. The family stayed together until Prunella's husband passed away in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Prunella's sons are called Samuel and Joseph. They were the ones who let the press know that their mother had passed away. The touching statement shows how much Joseph and Samuel cared about their mother: "We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: Her last days were comfortable, contented, and surrounded by love.”

Article continues below advertisement

What was Prunella Scales's cause of death?

The BBC reports that no official cause of death has been provided for what happened to the artist. Nevertheless, Prunella's medical history has to be taken into consideration. She had been diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013.

Source: Mega