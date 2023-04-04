Home > Entertainment Has NBC's 'Quantum Leap' Been Renewed for a Second Season? Here's What We Know By Katherine Stinson Apr. 3 2023, Published 9:39 p.m. ET

Warning: The following article contains mild spoilers for Quantum Leap Season 1 on NBC. From the start, all Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) wanted to do was solve the mystery of Dr. Sam Beckett's journey into the Quantum Leap accelerator. However, once he finds himself trapped in the past just like his predecessor, Dr. Song is forced to pull out all the stops just to survive and make it back to his life in the present day.

There are still plenty of stories left to tell after the Quantum Leap Season 1 finale, which has fans of the reboot series wondering — has NBC renewed Quantum Leap yet for Season 2? Here's what we know about Quantum Leap Season 2 and the future of the series.

Will there be a 'Quantum Leap' Season 2?

Great news Quantum Leap fans – NBC was so confident in the revival, (Reboot? Who even knows anymore?), that they renewed Quantum Leap for Season 2 way back in December 2022, before the first season of Quantum Leap even finished airing.

So, now that we know for sure that there will be a Quantum Leap Season 2, the next question is, when will Quantum Leap Season 2 premiere on NBC? Have the cast and crew even started filming Quantum Leap Season 2 yet? Keep reading for details.

'Quantum Leap' Season 2 has already started filming!

Quantum Leap is the show that just keeps on giving — not only has the series been renewed already for a second season, but Quantum Leap Season 2 started filming in February 2023. How do we know that Quantum Leap has already started filming for its second season? It's all thanks to Quantum Leap showrunner Martin Gero's Instagram.

On Feb. 14, 2023, Martin posted a picture of a camera monitor with the caption, "Day 1. Take 1. Season 2. #quantumleap". Although Quantum Leap Season 2 doesn't have an official release date yet, it's safe to say that the show will likely return before the end of 2023!

How many episodes will there be in 'Quantum Leap' Season 2?

While there's no confirmed episode count yet for Quantum Leap Season 2, we can make a strong guess based on the first season. Initially, Quantum Leap had a 13 episode count. However, NBC ordered 6 additional episodes for the show's inaugural season, leaving Quantum Leap Season 1 with 19 episodes in total.