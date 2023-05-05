Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Bridgerton Source: Netflix 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Has Landed on Netflix — Will a Season 2 Follow? Gather yourselves, children! 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' has officially landed on Netflix, but will we get a Season 2? Here's the scoop! By Tatayana Yomary May 5 2023, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

You must make haste! Netflix has come in major clutch to give fans of Bridgerton a delightful treat, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The first spinoff of the OG series dives into the life of a younger Charlotte. Viewers will see Charlotte grow from being a gorgeous debutante to preparing to jump the broom with King George III. In other words, we’ll see the hilarious-yet-sassy Charlotte come to life and earn her rightful place on the throne through love and devotion.

Since Charlotte has always been a fan-favorite character since the early days of Bridgerton, Netflix subscribers are wondering what the future looks like for the series. So, will Netflix green light Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story for Season 2? Here are the details.

At this time, there is no telling if ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ will be renewed with a Season 2.

Dearest reader, the time has come for us to share some bad news. It appears that Netflix has yet to announce a Season 2 date for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Unfortunately, the streamer has always considered the prequel as a limited series. That said, most limited series are not renewed with a second season.

And while the prequel has only delivered six episodes, fans have already demanded a second season. Given that Bridgerton’s Season 1 and 2 has made history on the streamer in the Top 5 most-watched shows, we can assume that showrunners may decide to bless fans with a second season.

After all, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has been majorly trending on social media. So, it would make sense for showrunners to capitalize and give the people what they want.

Will there be any more ‘Bridgerton’ spinoffs in the future?

Although no more Bridgerton spinoffs have yet to be announced, we have a feeling there will be more stories coming down the pipeline.

“Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love,” Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria told Deadline in May 2021. “And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

the writers in the writing room for queen charlotte: a bridgerton story pic.twitter.com/3OHgsZcKbW — l'océan (@woIIongong) May 4, 2023

Watching Queen Charlotte knowing very well how their love story is gonna end😭😭heartbreaking really💔 #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/uWVYheUMLm — Kemunto💕 (@emunto_k) May 4, 2023

With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that Shonda Rhimes and her team are currently preparing to blow our minds with stories about multiple characters in the Bridgerton universe. And one thing Shonda knows how to do masterfully is to tell a story and keep folks entertained — think ABC's How To Get Away With Murder that aired for six seasons.