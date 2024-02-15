Home > Entertainment Queen Latifah Has Spent the Last Few Decades Stacking Her Coins — How Much Is She Worth Now? 'Living Single' got canceled in 1998, but Queen Latifah's reign didn't end there. The 'Equalizer' star still holds the crown. By Pretty Honore Feb. 15 2024, Published 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Long before there were female rappers Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion, there was Queen Latifah. The rap star rose to fame in the late '80s. Nearly four decades later, she still holds the crown.

Article continues below advertisement

Although she put down the pen some time ago to pursue a career in acting, her legacy lives on. How much has Queen Latifah made throughout her years-long career, you might ask. And Distractify has answers!

Article continues below advertisement

What’s Queen Latifah’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Queen Latifah has a net worth of $70 million. Her earnings come from her career as a musician, actress, and brand ambassador. The rapper signed her first deal with Tommy Boy Records and dropped her first studio album in 1989. At the time, she was in her late teens.

It wasn’t until the early '90s that Queen dropped her breakout hit, “U.N.I.T.Y.” It was that song that catapulted the rapper into the spotlight — both in activism and the rap game. That same year, her Fox series, Living Single, made its TV debut.

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Latifah Rapper, Singer, Actress Net worth: $70 million Queen Latifah is an American actress, singer, and philanthropist who gained popularity in the early '90s. The Grammy- and Emmy-winning rapper starred as Khadijah James on Fox’s hit series Living Single. She went on to play Robin McCall on Fox's The Equalizer. Birth name: Dana Elaine Owens Birthdate: March 18, 1970 Birthplace: Newark, N.J. Mother: Rita Owens Father: Lancelot Owens, Sr. Partner: Eboni Nichols Kids: 1

Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Latifah a name for herself on the small screen by making guest appearances on shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, and Showtime at the Apollo. For a time, the rapper even hosted her own talk show. At the same time, she was making waves on the silver screen.

Among the earlier movie credits on her extensive resume are her roles in Juice and Set It Off. As the years passed, Queen continued to hone both her acting and musical abilities. She was cast in the film adaptations of Broadway’s Chicago and Hairspray. She’s also played a lead role in films like Bringing Down the House, Beauty Shop, and Just Wright.

Article continues below advertisement

As it stands, Queen Latifah is just one letter away from being an EGOT, as she won a Grammy in 1995, Golden Globes in 2008 and 2016, and an Emmy Award in 2016.

Queen Latifah keeps her personal life out of the public eye.

Not much is known about Queen Latifah’s personal life, which she keeps tightly under wraps. As quiet as it’s kept, Queen Latifah and her partner, Eboni Nichols, have been together since 2013. The rapper-turned-actress has never disclosed the details of their relationship, and she likely never will.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage

“I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life. You don’t get that part of me. Sorry. We’re not discussing it in our meetings, we’re not discussing it at Cover Girl,” Queen told The New York Times.