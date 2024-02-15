Distractify
Queen Latifah Has Spent the Last Few Decades Stacking Her Coins — How Much Is She Worth Now?

'Living Single' got canceled in 1998, but Queen Latifah's reign didn't end there. The 'Equalizer' star still holds the crown.

Feb. 15 2024

Host Queen Latifah speaks onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Long before there were female rappers Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion, there was Queen Latifah. The rap star rose to fame in the late '80s. Nearly four decades later, she still holds the crown.

Although she put down the pen some time ago to pursue a career in acting, her legacy lives on. How much has Queen Latifah made throughout her years-long career, you might ask. And Distractify has answers!

Queen Latifah performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
What’s Queen Latifah’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Queen Latifah has a net worth of $70 million. Her earnings come from her career as a musician, actress, and brand ambassador.

The rapper signed her first deal with Tommy Boy Records and dropped her first studio album in 1989. At the time, she was in her late teens.

It wasn’t until the early '90s that Queen dropped her breakout hit, “U.N.I.T.Y.” It was that song that catapulted the rapper into the spotlight — both in activism and the rap game. That same year, her Fox series, Living Single, made its TV debut.

Queen Latifah

Rapper, Singer, Actress

Net worth: $70 million

Queen Latifah is an American actress, singer, and philanthropist who gained popularity in the early '90s. The Grammy- and Emmy-winning rapper starred as Khadijah James on Fox’s hit series Living Single. She went on to play Robin McCall on Fox's The Equalizer.

Birth name: Dana Elaine Owens

Birthdate: March 18, 1970

Birthplace: Newark, N.J.

Mother: Rita Owens

Father: Lancelot Owens, Sr.

Partner: Eboni Nichols

Kids: 1

Queen Latifah attends Netflix's "Hustle" World Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Queen Latifah a name for herself on the small screen by making guest appearances on shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, and Showtime at the Apollo. For a time, the rapper even hosted her own talk show. At the same time, she was making waves on the silver screen.

Among the earlier movie credits on her extensive resume are her roles in Juice and Set It Off.

As the years passed, Queen continued to hone both her acting and musical abilities. She was cast in the film adaptations of Broadway’s Chicago and Hairspray. She’s also played a lead role in films like Bringing Down the House, Beauty Shop, and Just Wright.

As it stands, Queen Latifah is just one letter away from being an EGOT, as she won a Grammy in 1995, Golden Globes in 2008 and 2016, and an Emmy Award in 2016.

Queen Latifah keeps her personal life out of the public eye.

Not much is known about Queen Latifah’s personal life, which she keeps tightly under wraps.

As quiet as it’s kept, Queen Latifah and her partner, Eboni Nichols, have been together since 2013. The rapper-turned-actress has never disclosed the details of their relationship, and she likely never will.

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023.
Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage

“I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life. You don’t get that part of me. Sorry. We’re not discussing it in our meetings, we’re not discussing it at Cover Girl,” Queen told The New York Times.

She added: “I don’t feel like I need to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Assume whatever you want. You do it anyway.”

Queen and Eboni welcomed a son named Rebel in 2019.

