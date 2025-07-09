The Zodiac Signs for 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Season 2 Cast Say a Lot About the Relationships Zodiac signs could give viewers clues on what happens. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 9 2025, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Maybe zodiac signs don't tell you everything you need to know about someone or their intentions as a partner, but for those who believe strongly in the zodiac, they are a big tell. That's why it's important to get to know The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 cast based on their zodiac signs. We can't promise actual spoilers based on whether or not someone is a Cancer or a Taurus, but often, cast members' signs tell us a lot about them.

In the second season of the Netflix reality show, there are six couples. They each have an important question to figure out by the end of the finale, and no one is safe from the stress that dating and being in mock marriages brings. For some, the question of being together and getting engaged or parting ways could be a new beginning. For others, it's the end.

Britney — Virgo

Britney gave her girlfriend AJ the ultimatum. She is a Virgo, which means she is loyal in her relationships. At the start of the season, she is totally loyal to AJ, but she also wants that proposal above all else.

AJ — Libra

AJ was issued the ultimatum by her partner, Britney. As a Libra, per Astrology.com, AJ may want some balance in her relationship. Hopefully that includes balancing an engagement and wedding planning by the end of the season.

Haley — Taurus

Haley gave girlfriend Pilar the ultimatum because she is ready for the next step in her relationship. Her zodiac sign is Taurus, and by that logic, she naturally wants long-term security and love from her partner. In a perfect world, that partner would be the person she started the experiment with and not someone entirely new.

Pilar — Libra

Pilar doesn't see marriage as totally necessary, though she is totally committed to Haley. As a Libra, she is diplomatic and wants to make sure there is an understanding of harmony in her relationship. But will she get engaged just to keep the peace in her relationship with Haley?

Kyle — Leo

Kyle met Bridget on a dating app and knew instantly that they would be great together. Now, Kyle wants to get married, and as a Leo and the ultimatum giver, it means Kyle might need the attention, love, and care from a partner. If Bridget can give Kyle that and get engaged, then they're golden.

Bridget — Aquarius

Bridget loves Kyle and wants to stay together, but also doesn't see marriage as totally necessary. Bridget is an Aquarius, however, which means that having some space may be crucial to a long-lasting relationship. Could a marriage work if one partner needs that space at times? Kyle seems determined to try and make it work.

Mel — Taurus

Mel received the ultimatum from her longtime girlfriend, Marie. They own a food truck business together, but that might be enough of a commitment for now. Especially since, as a Taurus, Mel needs stability to be ready for anything serious and long-term.

Marie — Virgo

Marie is a Virgo, so she thrives on showing her partner love through acts of service. Since she issued the ultimatum to Mel, one act of service could be getting down on one knee at the end of the experiment on The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

Dayna — Gemini

Dayna is ready for a solid future with Magan, which is why she gave her partner the ultimatum. Her zodiac sign is a Gemini, so the key to a lasting relationship with her is communication and excitement. At least, according to her sign, anyway. The only problem is, if Magan communicates that she doesn't want to get married, it could be the end.

Magan — Taurus

Magan's traditional family is one reason she has dragged her feet about fully committing to Dayna with marriage. As a Taurus, though, she may likely seek that long-term commitment. It's just difficult to see her being ready for marriage after coming into the experiment with multiple hang-ups.

Ashley — Virgo

After three years together, Ashley gave Marita the ultimatum, and she wants her girlfriend to show her that she is enough. Ashley is a Virgo, which makes sense, given that Virgos are loyal in relationships. It sounds like that's all she wants in return, but on a more long-term level.

Marita — Pisces

