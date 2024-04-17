Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle 'The Circle' Season 6 Contestant Quori-Tyler Is a Former Lakers Girl Quori-Tyler Bullock from Season 6 of 'The Circle' has experience as a dancer for both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Rams cheer squads. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 17 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Season 6 of The Circle. We're practically on the verge of tears because Season 6 of The Circle has finally graced our screens! It's been quite a long wait, folks, but we triumphed through the drought, and let me tell you — it's been worth every moment.

In these first four episodes, fans have become acquainted with a brand-new cast, and one standout is none other than Quori-Tyler Bullock. Not only is she a devoted superfan of the beloved Netflix reality show, but she used to dazzle as a dancer for the Los Angeles Lakers! Keep scrolling to learn more about her.

'The Circle' Season 6 contestant Quori-Tyler used to be a Laker Girl!

In the second episode, Quori-Tyler (QT) tells viewers that she's a former NBA dancer — but she "can't say the name of the team." Luckily, the editing magic kicks in, treating audiences to an iconic montage of QT sporting Lakers gear and posing in front of the Crypto.com Arena, the home turf of the 17-time NBA champions.

QT was a Laker Girl for two consecutive seasons, starting with the 2021-22 NBA season and ending with the 2022-23 season. It's unknown why she departed, but filming for Season 6 of The Circle likely coincided with the audition period (for those unaware, even current squad members must audition to secure their spots on the team).

On Aug. 22, 2023, QT took to Instagram to announce her exit from the Los Angeles Laker Girls cheerleading squad. "The past 2 years have been an unimaginable journey of being a Laker Girl. This team has meant so much to me & has gifted me my closest friends & for that, I'm forever thankful," she penned. "Laker fans are unmatched & I can't wait to cheer along them all season long. Thank you for the memories & most iconic moments."

What is Quori-Tyler's current job?

After previously working as a social media manager at Hot 8 Yoga and dancing her heart out for both the Lakers and the Los Angeles Rams, QT has transitioned into a flourishing career as a model and content creator.

QT's focus lies in lifestyle and book content, showcasing her current and favorite reads on her "Bookstagram" account @bookswithqt, where she boasts over 26,900 followers. Additionally, QT frequently posts vlogs on YouTube, offering glimpses into her world to her nearly 3,000 subscribers.

Who is Quori-Tyler from Season 6 of 'The Circle' dating?

When she's making her Circle profile, QT makes sure to declare herself as "Single as a Pringle." In a confessional, she hilariously says, "My dating life is as dry as the Sahara Desert, unfortunately. So, if The Circle can find me a man, then, listen, I'm all for it."