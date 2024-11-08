Home > Entertainment Rashida Jones Shares Heart-Wrenching Tribute to Dad, Quincy Jones — "Your Love Lives Forever" "He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 8 2024, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones left behind a one-of-a-kind legacy in the music world — he also left behind seven children, including the well-known actor Rashida Jones. While a family statement was issued to AP News around the time of his death, which occurred on Nov. 3, 2024, it took Rashida a few days to issue a public statement about her father’s passing.

This is completely understandable as losing a loved one, especially a parent or sibling, is incredibly difficult to process. But with Rashida in the spotlight, there was an inevitable pressure to make a public comment. Here’s a look at the touching tribute she shared on Instagram.

Rashida Jones says her dad Quincy made everyone feel "loved and seen" in heartfelt tribute.

Rashida issued a heartfelt tribute to her father, Quincy, on Nov. 7, 2024, four days after his passing. In her message, she reflected on the immense love he had for both his passion and his family, sharing how he used his music and work as an outlet to express that love. Rashida wrote, “His music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen.” She made sure to add, “That’s his legacy.”

Rashida acknowledged how lucky she was to experience that love, but like any daughter who had a deeply devoted father, she confessed she’ll forever miss his "hugs and kisses, unconditional devotion, and advice" — and if you've ever lost someone near and dear to your heart, then you know that the longing for it will never truly fade.

Rashida Jones says her father was "nocturnal his whole adult life" in her tribute.

An artist, writer, producer, or composer can attest that true creativity often strikes when you least expect it but there are certain times of the day that bring out their most productive and creative moments. For Quincy, who has collaborated with icons like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, it seems his peak moments may have come at night.

Rashida opened up about her father’s nocturnal nature, sharing, "My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept 'jazz hours' starting in high school and never looked back." She recalled how she experienced these late-night hours firsthand, emphasizing that her father never dismissed her when she woke in the night, unlike other parents who clocked out once their kids were in bed.

"When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him," she remembered. "Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work ... there was no safer place in the world for me."

Rashida reflected on her father’s immense impact, describing him as "a giant, an icon, and a culture shifter." She added, “He was a genius.” Perhaps the most emotional part of Rashida’s tribute came at the end, where she seemed to publicly bid her father a heartfelt farewell. “Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”