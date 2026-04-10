The Raymond & Brown Tour Has Been Announced! Here's the 4-1-1 on Dates, Location, and Prices “R&B, Raymond & Brown.” By Tatayana Yomary Updated April 10 2026, 3:48 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

What happens when two of the biggest R&B stars announce that they’re going on tour? Pandemonium! If you haven’t heard, we’re pleased to inform you that Usher Raymond and Chris Brown are going on tour together. Ladies, gentlemen, and everyone else, the R&B tour will be the tour not to miss.

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If you’ve had the pleasure of seeing Usher or Chris on tour, then you know that these two men know how to put on a show. Both artists have an incredible catalog, know how to work the crowd, and have both mad ehoistory with their respective tours. So, of course, the only question is: When are the Raymond & Brown tour dates? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: MEGA

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Is there any news about the Raymond & Brown tour dates, ticket prices, or locations?

As of now, details on exact tour dates are unknown. However, reports share that the two men will be hitting the road sometime in 2026. And while there’s no information on whether the tour will be nationwide or a world tour, fans are convinced that the men will likely hit every major city.

That said, given the stature of both artists, fans expect ticket prices to be astronomical. After all, fans will be able to see two of the biggest name sin R&B on one ticket. And with Usher and Chris’ taste for eclectic set designs, we can bet the ticket prices will reflect it.

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Not to mention, fans can expect to duke it out on Ticketmaster and Live Nation queues for tickets. After all, given the ticket resale culture, fans will have to move quickly to secure tickets at a fair price. Beyoncé’s Reniassance Tour is the perfect example; fans recall seeing resale tickets available at six to seven times the original price.

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Usher and Chris Brown announced their tour on April 10, 2026.

The video, which starts in a mysterious setting, shows a black motorcycle and a helmet as two men, presumed to be Usher and Chris Brown, suit up. As the beat builds, fans will hear the melody of their song, “New Flame.” As the video continues, a man in a black-and-red leather outfit is seen on a motorcycle, while a man in a white suit jacket closes the visor of his helmet.

They both rev their engines and go for a ride as they pass a trio of girls giddy with excitement, looking at their phones. From there, clips of people are all getting notifications to their phones, and one woman says, “Oh my God.”

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The motorcycle ride continues as both men weave through traffic. The two then meet up at a garage, and a group of screaming fans approaches. In an empty car, a phone displays the following message, “R&B, Raymond & Brown.” Fans continue to run, and the clip switches to the two men in the garage taking off their helmets, revealing themselves to be Usher and Chris. They enter an elevator, press the button that reads, “Stadium,” and the door closes.

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As the elevator opens, Usher says, “It’s time.” Chris responds, “H**l yeah.” “Let’s get it,” Usher says as the two exit the elevator and walk into a stadium filled with fans. The last still reads, “R&B, Raymond & Brown.”