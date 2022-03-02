Raymond Santana, One of the Exonerated Five, May See a Dip in His Net Worth

Prior to the divorce announcement, Deelishis took to social media on March 1, 2022 to air out her grievances with Raymond. In a now-deleted Instagram post — captured by Gossip of the City Tea — Deelishis called out Raymond for allegedly cheating on her and being a narcissist.

"I married a narcissist who is a complete liar and a cheat, and I'm finally ready to speak my truth ... stay tuned," she wrote.