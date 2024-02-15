Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife Reba Questions Joy's Authenticity on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) How does Reba really feel about Brandon's other ladies on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'? There's one who she continues to question. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 15 2024, Published 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife continues the tradition of featuring four dashing farmers who are all ready to saddle up for love with some city gals. It also continues the tradition of drama among the ladies, and for Brandon's farm, that means issues between Reba and Joy on Farmer Wants a Wife. In an exclusive clip ahead of the Feb. 15 episode, we see just how much Joy irks Reba, and you have to wonder if the issue will have lasting repercussions on either of their relationships with Brandon.

Unlike other group dating shows, Farmer Wants a Wife isn't particularly on the drama. But with five women dating the same man, things are bound to get tricky. Especially if one of those women see another as disingenuous.

Reba doesn't trust Joy on 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

In the clip, Reba says that she doesn't trust Joy, despite Joy doing nothing overtly nefarious to her or the other ladies on Brandon's farm. On the other hand, this is an intense competition for the love of one guy, so emotions are bound to run high. Reba isn't shy about her dislike for Joy, however, and she seems ready to straight up confront the other woman.

"I was definitely disappointed in Brandon last night that he had the opportunity to send Joy home and he chose not to," Reba tells producers in the clip. "I'm just not sure if I've met a less authentic person. Like, she smiles when she speaks. Nobody is just like that all the time."

Does Reba get along with farmer Brandon's other ladies?

To her credit, Reba admits in the clip that she knows it's a challenge to get to know someone with four other women also fighting for that same man's attention. And she isn't the first (or, let's be honest, the last) reality TV contestant to face this issue. But, besides Reba's problem with Joy on Farmer Wants a Wife, she seems to coexist fine with the other ladies.