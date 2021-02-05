Talk of Rebecca's Ex on '90 Day Fiancé' Gets More Airtime Than Her Relationship

Although Zied knew Rebecca was older than him and already had adult children when they got engaged, he has never loved the fact that she was married before, nevermind that she was married three times.

Being with younger men seems to be her thing, however, and in that regard, Zied has a few things in common with Belettar. If Zied can get over the unchangeable fact of Rebecca having had husbands before, maybe they'll work out.