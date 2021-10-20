Rebecca Ferguson and Her Husband Rory Have Been Together Since 2016

Over the years, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson has shot to stardom. From her role as Jenny Lind in The Greatest Showman to that of Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Rebecca has proven she has all the talent in the world.

She's an extremely successful actor, but what's going on in her personal life? Is Rebecca married? Does she have any kids? Here's what we know.

Rebecca's upcoming projects include Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Mission: Impossible 7, so it seems she isn't ready to slow her career down any time soon.

Is Rebecca Ferguson married?

As of early 2019, Rebecca Ferguson is married to a man named Rory. She was previously in a long-term relationship with Ludwig Hallberg, but after nearly 10 years together, the two split in April 2015. In an exclusive interview with Extra, Rebecca referred to Rory as her husband, which confirmed their marriage. When asked what it means for her to be married, Rebecca said, "Nothing … I think we both wanted to step over all thresholds. Also, I'm not very religious. I believe in love."

She continued, stating, "It was more for us and our family. We rented a cottage with friends and family." During their trip, everyone decompressed. They played classic games and wore “Wellington boots and big woolly socks and big jumpers."

Now for the crucial question: Did she wear a wedding dress? Rebecca also answered that for Extra, saying she "wore a beautiful skirt, a wedding skirt, that I can shorten off, get some pockets in, and use in Greece for the summer!” We love a savvy woman who thinks ahead!

Unfortunately, not much is known about Rebecca's husband, Rory. Heck, we don't even know his last name! However, Familytron reports that Rory is a businessman who "can work from anywhere." It appears the two are happy together and so in love, and that's all we can ask. Now, do they have any kids?