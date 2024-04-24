Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Meet Reggie Bush's Wife Lilit Avagyan and Their Three Kids "They're all active. They're all athletic, obviously — that's a mandatory in the house," said Lilit about her three children. By Brandon Charles Apr. 24 2024, Published 5:32 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Lilit, Briseis, and Reggie Bush in 2024

Former professional football player Reggie Bush and his wife Lilit Avagyan have been married since July 12, 2014. The running back met the professional ballroom dancer and choreographer in 2011, soon after his relationships with Kim Kardashian and country superstar Jesse James ended.

Unlike Kim and Jesse, it's fair to say Lilit leads a relatively private life. Here's what to know about Reggie's wife and kids.

Reggie Bush's wife Lilit is also an athlete.

While Reggie is no longer playing on the gridiron (he’s successfully transitioned into the broadcast booth), Lilit hasn’t lost a step. She’s consistently sharing videos and photos of her work.

Besides dancing on the 'gram, you might have seen Lilit on Dancing With the Stars; she appeared in a March 2022 episode, dancing along with Ashlee Simpson's performance of "Boys." She also dedicated a potentially NSFW dance video on Instagram to her husband on his 38th birthday. She competed in the Rising Star Dance Competition in 2010 and the Latin American World Championships in Australia in 2013 as well. In addition to dancing, Lilit is learning how to golf and sharing her progress on social media.

The two athletes are quite good at combining their athleticism and marketing skills with their family life. The two appeared in ads for Tostitos during the 2020 NFL season in a joint marketing venture between the chip manufacturer and The Players Tribune. They also appeared together alongside celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson in the In the Kitchen series for The Players Tribune and in the pandemic-era TV show Celebrity Watch Party, including episode "The Deadliest Couch."

Reggie and Lilit have three kids.

The Bushes have three children. Daughter Briseis was born May 6, 2013; son Uriah was born July 12, 2015; and son Agyemang was born Sept. 2, 2017. Photos of the three can be found throughout Lilit’s Instagram page. The children and Lilit participated in Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day together on April 24, 2024. Lilit is of Armenian descent.

During the pandemic, the two homeschooled their three children. Speaking with People in May 2020, Lilit said, "Our patience had to develop a lot more than it was. We have to learn how to be a lot more patient with each other and with the kids, because being with them all day long can push you to another level, stress wise. We just simply cannot allow that to translate to the kids."