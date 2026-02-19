'LHHATL' Star Renni Rucci Is Pregnant — Details on Her Children Renni Rucci has announced her pregnancy. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 19 2026, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rennirucci_

Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta have long been fond of Renni Rucci. The 34-year-old makes it a point to stay out of drama, show her true self to the audience, and has even opened up about her mental health struggles. Additionally, she continues to support her partner, Blacc Zacc, who is currently behind bars, while being the best mother she can be.

Article continues below advertisement

Avid viewers know that Renni is super open about juggling life as a mother and focusing on evolving her rap career. In fact, the femcee has featured her children in multiple scenes on the show to showcase her reality. And now that the femcee is currently pregnant, fans are wondering about her family dynamic. So, how many children does Renni Rucci have? Here’s the rundown.

Article continues below advertisement

Renni Rucci has three children and one on the way.

Oh baby! Congratulations are in order for Renni! On Feb. 14, the Atlanta-based femcee took to Instagram to share with fans that she is expecting. Donning a floor-length red gown while cradling her baby bump, Renni posed with pride as she finally confirmed that she’s expecting baby no. 4.

Fellow LHHATL stars such as Spice, Sierra Gates, and Yandy Smith all showered Renni with love and shared their congratulations. The rapper also shared the news in a live stream, where fans shared their opinions about the news.

Article continues below advertisement

While baby No.4 does seem like a lot to handle for a mom who frequently goes on the road to tour, Renni has the support of her family members to help with the children while they’re in school.

Article continues below advertisement

Renni has two older children, 17-year-old Cour’don and 15-year-old D’Couri, from a previous relationship. She shares her youngest, 1-year-old Zachary Jr., and her unborn child with Blacc Zacc.

Article continues below advertisement

Renni Rucci’s pregnancy announcement received mixed reactions.

Unfortunately, Zacc is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial on RICO charges. As such, some fans are disappointed with the femcee for getting pregnant a second time, given her circumstances.

Not to mention, some fans have brought up the couple’s past issues: Blacc Zacc threw her out of the house after suspecting she cheated with rapper Kevin Gates. So, of course, the news rubbed some people the wrong way.

Article continues below advertisement

Renni Rucci having another baby by a man who cursed her out on live, put her and her first baby out the house, and is going to prison for a bid is literally beyondddddddddd me. like unfathomable 😂 — ❤️shawty. (@PrettyAssLexx_) February 18, 2026