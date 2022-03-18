Is 'Rescued by Ruby' a True Story? All About Grant Gustin's New Netflix Movie

There’s something so totally heartwarming about Rescued by Ruby on Netflix. And per Decider, the movie is most certainly based on a true story!

Rhode Island State Police Cpl. Daniel O’Neill adopted an Australian shepherd and border collie mix named Ruby from a shelter back in 2011. The 8-month-old pup been returned to the shelter by five other owners before settling into her forever home with Daniel. She'd also been able to avoid being euthanized more than once thanks to one of the volunteers at the shelter named Patricia Inman.