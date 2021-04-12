Sabrina From 'Return to Amish' Has Some Kids You Won't See on the Show

In total, Sabrina has four kids, but she only has custody of two of them. Her two kids with Harry are daughters named Oakley and Arianna, whose name has reportedly been changed to Olivia by her adoptive parents. The adoptive mother is said to be Harry's sister. Sabrina lost custody of Oakley in 2015, reportedly because of her drug issues, and lost custody of her second daughter later on. But we won't be seeing either of those girls on Return to Amish.

Sabrina says she gets to see her girls as long as she stays sober, but their adoptive mother doesn't want them on the show. "My daughters' adoptive mother has asked that I keep my kids out of the spotlight, and so I want to respect that and respect their privacy," she said in response to fan questions according to In Touch Weekly.

Watch Sabrina's fourth pregnancy unfold on Return to Amish, Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.