'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' Cast's Ages Cover a Shockingly Wide Range
Kelsey Swanson is the youngest of the 'RHORI' cast. Her boyfriend, though, is one of the oldest people involved in the show.
It can be hard to gauge reality TV stars' ages sometimes. Heavy makeup, cosmetic procedures, childish antics, and lavish lifestyles that presumably take time to be able to afford can make anyone seem anywhere from 20 years old to aged 60, depending on the circumstance.
That could explain why fans are having such trouble figuring out just how old the The Real Housewives of Rhode Island (RHORI) cast members actually are. Luckily, we have all the answers, and it may explain some of the housewives' behavior.
Kelsey Swanson — 31
At 31 years old, Kelsey Swanson is the youngest of the RHORI cast. The former beauty queen's boyfriend, though, is one of the oldest people involved in the show. John Caprio is in his mid-fifties, although Kelsey insists her beau is "25 at heart."
Rosie DiMare — 34
Like every other influential 34-year-old, Rosie DiMare owns a lifestyle brand. She is also a DJ, which further solidifies her as a perfect Millennial stereotype. Rosie's husband is a Millennial as well, so it's unsurprising that he's a DJ too.
Ashley Iaconetti — 38
At the age of 38, Ashley Iaconetti has learned how to fuse her personal and professional lives, as the reality TV star works with her husband both on a podcast and a coffee shop/lounge, which they co-own. Perhaps the pair learned how to collaborate without it ruining their relationship by starring on several The Bachelor franchise shows together.
Jo-Ellen Tiberi — 38
Jo-Ellen Tiberi has what many people want at the age of 38, which is a balance between career and family. She is a wife, mother to three, and aesthetics medical sales representative.
Alicia Carmody — 41
At 41-years-old, Alicia Carmody helps run her fiancé's restaurant, but that's the extent of her commitment to him. While the pair have been engaged for nearly a decade, and share a daughter together, Alicia still doesn't feel ready to set a wedding date.
Rulla Nehme Pontarelli — 46
Given that Rulla Nehme Pontarelli has been working in financial planning and wealth management for over two decades, in unsurprising that she's had a little more time to work on her career than some of her castmates. At 46 years old, Rulla is a wife, mother, and partner at Royal One Financial Group.
Elizabeth McGraw — 55
Elizabeth "Liz" McGraw makes no secret of the fact that she's 55 years old. In fact, the cannabis dispensary owner is creating a line of gummies, specifically for menopausal women. Her business endeavors are aided by both her husband and fellow Real Housewives star Dolores Catania.
Dolores Catania — 55
Predictably, Dolores Catania is close in age to her co-star Liz, as the two 55-year-olds are starting their aforementioned gummy business together. Known for her work as a main cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores has been in various reality TV shows and has had involvement in multiple businesses. She is also a mother, and newly-engaged to fellow entrepreneur Paul "Paulie" Connell.