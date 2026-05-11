'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' Cast's Ages Cover a Shockingly Wide Range Kelsey Swanson is the youngest of the 'RHORI' cast. Her boyfriend, though, is one of the oldest people involved in the show. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 11 2026, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

It can be hard to gauge reality TV stars' ages sometimes. Heavy makeup, cosmetic procedures, childish antics, and lavish lifestyles that presumably take time to be able to afford can make anyone seem anywhere from 20 years old to aged 60, depending on the circumstance.

Article continues below advertisement

That could explain why fans are having such trouble figuring out just how old the The Real Housewives of Rhode Island (RHORI) cast members actually are. Luckily, we have all the answers, and it may explain some of the housewives' behavior.

Source: Peacock

Kelsey Swanson — 31

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @kelseybswanson

At 31 years old, Kelsey Swanson is the youngest of the RHORI cast. The former beauty queen's boyfriend, though, is one of the oldest people involved in the show. John Caprio is in his mid-fifties, although Kelsey insists her beau is "25 at heart."

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie DiMare — 34

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @therosiewoods

Like every other influential 34-year-old, Rosie DiMare owns a lifestyle brand. She is also a DJ, which further solidifies her as a perfect Millennial stereotype. Rosie's husband is a Millennial as well, so it's unsurprising that he's a DJ too.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Iaconetti — 38

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @ashley_iaconetti

At the age of 38, Ashley Iaconetti has learned how to fuse her personal and professional lives, as the reality TV star works with her husband both on a podcast and a coffee shop/lounge, which they co-own. Perhaps the pair learned how to collaborate without it ruining their relationship by starring on several The Bachelor franchise shows together.

Article continues below advertisement

Jo-Ellen Tiberi — 38

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @joellentiberi

Jo-Ellen Tiberi has what many people want at the age of 38, which is a balance between career and family. She is a wife, mother to three, and aesthetics medical sales representative.

Article continues below advertisement

Alicia Carmody — 41

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @aliciacarmodyri

At 41-years-old, Alicia Carmody helps run her fiancé's restaurant, but that's the extent of her commitment to him. While the pair have been engaged for nearly a decade, and share a daughter together, Alicia still doesn't feel ready to set a wedding date.

Article continues below advertisement

Rulla Nehme Pontarelli — 46

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @realbyrulla

Given that Rulla Nehme Pontarelli has been working in financial planning and wealth management for over two decades, in unsurprising that she's had a little more time to work on her career than some of her castmates. At 46 years old, Rulla is a wife, mother, and partner at Royal One Financial Group.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth McGraw — 55

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @elizabethjosephmcgraw

Elizabeth "Liz" McGraw makes no secret of the fact that she's 55 years old. In fact, the cannabis dispensary owner is creating a line of gummies, specifically for menopausal women. Her business endeavors are aided by both her husband and fellow Real Housewives star Dolores Catania.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolores Catania — 55

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @dolorescatania