Richard Branson’s Documentary Dives Even More Into His Upbringing — Meet His Parents!

Richard (now 72) was born in London on July 18, 1950, to parents Edward “Ted” and Eve Branson. Richard’s father worked as a barrister while his mother was a ballet dancer and a flight attendant for several years.

Throughout his childhood, Richard's parents greatly supported his ambitions. They witnessed his drive for the first time when, at the tender age of 15, he created Student magazine, a national outlet that went on to include interviews with personalities such as James Baldwin, Vanessa Redgrave, and Mick Jagger.