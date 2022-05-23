Season 1 of 'Ridley Road' Tells the Story of Vivien Epstein — Will There Be a Season 2? (SPOILERS)

Created by Sarah Solemani, the producer of Barry and Urban Myths, Ridley Road looks at the fight against the national socialist groups.

In Season 1, Episode 4 of Ridley Road, Vivien Epstein gets hold of the evidence, such as photos and invoices, that can be held against Jordan. She passes them on to the police, who pledge to prosecute the neo-fascist leader. Season 1 ends with Vivien and her partner, Jack Morris (Tom Varey), boarding a flight to Tel Aviv, Israel.