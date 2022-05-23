Season 1 of 'Ridley Road' Tells the Story of Vivien Epstein — Will There Be a Season 2? (SPOILERS)By Leila Kozma
May. 23 2022, Published 10:40 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Ridley Road.
Based on Jo Bloom's 2014 best-seller, Ridley Road tells the inspiring tale of Vivien Epstein (Agnes O'Casey), a Manchester-born woman whose heroic deeds help her become a face of the anti-fascist movement. Set in East London in the 1960s, Season 1 of Ridley Road charts Vivien's fearless attempts to infiltrate a national socialist group led by Colin Jordan (Rory Kinnear). Will there be a Season 2?
'Ridley Road' Season 2 rumors — will the historical drama be renewed?
Created by Sarah Solemani, the producer of Barry and Urban Myths, Ridley Road looks at the fight against the national socialist groups.
In Season 1, Episode 4 of Ridley Road, Vivien Epstein gets hold of the evidence, such as photos and invoices, that can be held against Jordan. She passes them on to the police, who pledge to prosecute the neo-fascist leader. Season 1 ends with Vivien and her partner, Jack Morris (Tom Varey), boarding a flight to Tel Aviv, Israel.
BBC One and Red Production Company first commissioned Ridley Road in 2019, and the first-look photos were released in October 2020. The historical drama made its way to the other side of the Atlantic in 2022. Season 1, Episode 1 premiered on Masterpiece on PBS on May 1, 2022.
As far as a potential Season 2 goes, further updates have yet to be shared.
"Britain’s relationship with fascism is closer and more alive than we like to think. Luckily, so is our rich heritage of fighting it," Sarah Solemani told BBC in 2019. "Jo Bloom’s gripping book revealed a darker side of sixties London and the staggering contribution the Jewish community made in the battle against racism. I am thrilled to be working with RED and the BBC to bring this little-known slice of British history to the screen."
Sarah is a sought-after actor, writer, producer, and director. She currently writes for and stars in Chivalry, a comedy-drama with Lolly Adefope, Wanda Sykes, and Adjani Salmon. On the show, Sarah plays Bobby, the protagonist who gets caught up in a heated animosity with the producer, Cameron (Steve Coogan). Chivalry premiered on April 21, 2022. Sarah has yet to put out further updates on her forthcoming projects — which may or may not include Season 2 of Ridley Road.
'Ridley Road' Season 1's ending explained.
Season 1 of Ridley Road concludes with an unprecedented race against the clock. Jack tips Vivien off, warning her that Colin has learned that she is Jewish. A real-life historical figure, Colin married Françoise Dior, Christian Dior's niece, in 1963. According to an unverified myth, Colin and Françoise pricked their fingers on their wedding day, letting the drops of blood fall onto a copy of Mein Kampf.
In the end, Jack and Vivien manage to escape before the neo-fascists would be able to find them. Vivien tracks down the documents proving that Colin deserves to be put in jail. At the end of the Season 1 Finale, she boards a plane with a forged passport her dad, David, gifts to her. The passport is for Roza Furstenberg (Julia Krynke), a Holocaust survivor. The title card confirms Colin's arrest.