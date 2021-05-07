Season 3 of 'Shrill' Is Finally Here — but What Happened in Season 2?

Hulu is finally bringing back one of our favorite shows, Shrill , for a third season on May 7. But it’s been almost a year and a half since they dropped the second season, so a lot of us need a recap of Shrill Season 2 to refresh our memories.

Aidy Bryant’s Annie goes through a period of more growth than ever in Season 2. If Season 1 was her reckoning with who she is, Season 2 is her period of growth from that experience.

Season 2 was Annie’s journey not living life in spite of or because of her size, but simply just living and growing, which is a major step up from the first season. So here’s a full Season 2 recap before we jump into the new phase of Annie’s personal development.